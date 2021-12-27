United Fire Group Inc. Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

United Fire Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.2% of United Fire Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 202,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,109,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 119.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $245.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.06 and a 200-day moving average of $225.05. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $249.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

