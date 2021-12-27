United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in United Rentals by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of URI stock opened at $331.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.72 and a twelve month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.