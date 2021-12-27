United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $74.62 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,135 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,732 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 3.8% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $74,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 516,634 shares of company stock worth $146,596,727 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.40. 13,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,199,771. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $251.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.86, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

