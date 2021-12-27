United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,082 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $214.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,452. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $216.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in United Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 16.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.