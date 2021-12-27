UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 81,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.00.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $495.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $459.22 and a 200-day moving average of $427.61. The company has a market capitalization of $466.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $498.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

