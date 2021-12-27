UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UpHealth.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.95 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on UpHealth in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UpHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In related news, insider Mariya Pylypiv bought 12,618 shares of UpHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $43,153.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the third quarter worth $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UpHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the third quarter worth $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPH stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39. UpHealth has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $11.73.

UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

