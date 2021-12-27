Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.10, for a total transaction of $3,863,131.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total transaction of $60,563,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,812,031 shares of company stock valued at $413,262,802 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $148.14 on Monday. Upstart has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion and a PE ratio of 185.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.19 and its 200-day moving average is $214.39.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

