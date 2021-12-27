US Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 101 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 17,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,032,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,626.23 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,631.78. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,524.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,486.87.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

