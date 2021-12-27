US Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,412 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,554,528,000 after buying an additional 72,685 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,216,000 after purchasing an additional 210,477 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,357,000 after purchasing an additional 279,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,449,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,833,000 after buying an additional 58,859 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PEG shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $66.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,346 shares of company stock worth $1,896,239 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

