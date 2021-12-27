US Asset Management LLC Invests $105,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 3,428.6% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Yum China by 27.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Yum China by 42.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $48.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

