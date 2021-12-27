US Asset Management LLC Invests $168,000 in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $155.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.28 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.55.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MANH. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

