US Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.7% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 216.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $58.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

