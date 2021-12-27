US Asset Management LLC Takes $280,000 Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEG opened at $39.57 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.55.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

