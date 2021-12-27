USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $225.18 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $189.60 and a one year high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.81.

