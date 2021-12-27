USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 457 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.44 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.12 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.74.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

