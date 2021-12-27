USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $31.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $32.04.

