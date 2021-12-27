USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $282,000 Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In related news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLF stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

