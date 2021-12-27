USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 3.6% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,482,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,533 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,271 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,345,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,445,000 after purchasing an additional 721,534 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV opened at $75.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $75.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

