USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $113.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.98. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $113.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

