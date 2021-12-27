USDJ (USDJ) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.86 million and $2.40 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00063172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.25 or 0.07876621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00078634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00055392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,633.81 or 0.99895643 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

