UserTesting (USER) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

12/13/2021 – UserTesting is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – UserTesting is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – UserTesting is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – UserTesting is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – UserTesting is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – UserTesting is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – UserTesting is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – UserTesting is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – UserTesting is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – UserTesting is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – UserTesting is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – UserTesting is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – UserTesting is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

USER opened at $8.16 on Monday. UserTesting Inc has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

