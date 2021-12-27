Vai Tops One Day Trading Volume of $734,820.00 (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Vai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $57.04 million and approximately $734,820.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vai has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00061887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.06 or 0.07936212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00075469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,078.94 or 0.99991888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053420 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008239 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 65,670,697 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

