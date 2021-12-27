Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Vale makes up 1.6% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 2,287.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vale by 5.1% in the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 19,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 1.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 421.9% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Vale by 3.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. Analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

