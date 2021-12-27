Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076,397 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $107,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,457 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,898,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 508.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 606,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 506,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,582,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,669,000 after purchasing an additional 359,820 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.72.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.76%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

