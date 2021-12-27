Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 846,680 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846,680 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 5.97% of Oceaneering International worth $79,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 19.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,238.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 260,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 249,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $155,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.61.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

