Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 31,142 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 265,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,142 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $88,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

DE opened at $349.22 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $262.85 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $351.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

