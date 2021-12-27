Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 47,130 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 47,130 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.08% of Rio Tinto Group worth $63,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RIO opened at $66.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.97. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

