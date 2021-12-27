Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 604,050 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,833,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604,050 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 10.69% of Sandstorm Gold worth $120,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 13,968.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAND shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $6.07 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

