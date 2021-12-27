Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $338.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.33. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.