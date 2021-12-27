Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Windsor Creek Advisors LLC

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $89.58 and a 12-month high of $112.42.

