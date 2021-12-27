Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stake Reduced by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,903.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 384,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,626,000 after buying an additional 376,992 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124,563 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,437,000 after purchasing an additional 112,841 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,234.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 57,236 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $254.32 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $198.89 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

