Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lowered by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,244 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 15.7% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $121,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.05 on Monday, hitting $435.69. 46,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,323,346. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $425.46 and its 200 day moving average is $410.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $335.37 and a 52-week high of $435.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

