Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,618 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $82,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.08. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.