Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 316,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 7.6% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 44,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.35. The stock had a trading volume of 64,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,208. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.27. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $1.618 dividend. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.08%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

