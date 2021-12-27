Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 133,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after acquiring an additional 26,114 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $55.36 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $1.618 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.07%.

