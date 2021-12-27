Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Roble Belko & Company Inc’s Largest Position

Roble Belko & Company Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 12.8% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $62,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $240.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $189.76 and a 1 year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

