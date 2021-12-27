Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by University of Maryland Foundation Inc.

University of Maryland Foundation Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of University of Maryland Foundation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. University of Maryland Foundation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,182,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,764,000 after acquiring an additional 37,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,240,000 after purchasing an additional 223,211 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,554,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,039,000 after purchasing an additional 63,513 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,061,000 after purchasing an additional 478,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,374,000 after buying an additional 24,899 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $106.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.28. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $91.28 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

