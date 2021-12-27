Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $210,874,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,218,000 after purchasing an additional 345,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 18.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,880,000 after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.61.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,627 shares of company stock worth $7,158,200. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV opened at $260.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.44 and its 200-day moving average is $305.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 97.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

