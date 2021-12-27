Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Trading Up 6.7%

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) shares were up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 4,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,227,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLD shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.12.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Velo3D Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter worth $103,000.

Velo3D Company Profile (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

