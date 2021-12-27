Venus Price Tops $17.40 on Major Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Venus has a total market cap of $205.18 million and approximately $18.62 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Venus has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One Venus coin can currently be bought for about $17.40 or 0.00033805 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,175.16 or 0.99412805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00060198 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $768.03 or 0.01491967 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,790,552 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.