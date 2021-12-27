Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on OEZVY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verbund in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Verbund in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Verbund from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OEZVY traded down $2.09 on Monday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003. Verbund has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $930.42 million for the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

