Veritaseum (VERI) Price Up 118.3% Over Last 7 Days

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for $189.79 or 0.00371785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a market cap of $407.99 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 118.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00046838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

