Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 29,725 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 61,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 58.8% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 7,126 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 338,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 106,936 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

