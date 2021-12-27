Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

VSCO stock opened at $49.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

