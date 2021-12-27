Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,095 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 403,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $68,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,090,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $14,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $206.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $141.72 and a 12-month high of $210.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

