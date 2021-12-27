Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 21.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,150,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,211 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Telos were worth $61,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Telos by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,647,000 after buying an additional 812,526 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Telos by 31.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,053,000 after buying an additional 782,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Telos by 142.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after buying an additional 1,758,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Telos by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,636,000 after buying an additional 165,296 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Telos by 79.7% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,236,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,057,000 after buying an additional 548,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In related news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 29,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $845,277.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,711 shares of company stock worth $1,981,518 over the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TLS opened at $16.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -31.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Telos Co. has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

