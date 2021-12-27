Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 30.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $59,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 8.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.40.

Accenture stock opened at $403.31 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $413.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.64. The company has a market cap of $254.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total transaction of $1,783,458.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

