Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $58.47 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 489,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $58,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,041,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,866 shares of company stock worth $19,714,704. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

Shares of ABC opened at $129.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $94.89 and a twelve month high of $129.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

