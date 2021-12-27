Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 23.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 375,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,843 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $63,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.95.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $171.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $681,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,204,824 shares of company stock worth $220,608,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

