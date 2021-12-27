Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 24.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,386,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,955 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $65,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,659,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 64,785 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,193,000 after buying an additional 24,340 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $3,276,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $50.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 65.19%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

